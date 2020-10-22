Wakefield Trinity pick up first post-lockdown victory

Wakefield Trinity silenced suggestions of a player revolt after victory over Huddersfield.

Trinity, who had dealt with the consequences of media reports suggesting head coach Chris Chester had lost the dressing room in the week, picked up their first win post-lockdown thanks to two Tom Johnstone tries.

Huddersfield were 10-6 ahead at the break as Aidan Sezer and Jordan Turner tries cancelled out Matty Ashurst’s early score.

Sam Wood extended Huddersfield’s lead but crucially, one of a possible three conversion meant they were just eight points ahead.

And that meant Johnstone’s late double gave Wakefield their first victory after a run of ten straight defeats.