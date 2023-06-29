Wakefield Trinity reject Super League rival bid for immediate Jai Whitbread deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have rejected a Super League rival bid for an immediate deal for Jai Whitbread.

Whitbread has become one of Wakefield’s most consistent players in recent seasons with his current injury lay-off harming Trinity’s go forward.

League Express revealed earlier this month that the former Gold Coast Titans star has been fielding interest from four clubs: Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors in Super League and the Brisbane Broncos back in the NRL.

However, League Express understands that Warrington made a play for Whitbread in a bid to bring the forward in immediately following the loss of Thomas Mikaele.

Because the 25-year-old is still under contract with Trinity until the end of the 2025 season, any move would require a hefty transfer fee, but Wakefield appear determined to keep hold of the prop.

Whitbread first came to the UK shores towards the back end of the 2021 season to try and help the then-named Leigh Centurions stay in Super League,

Though the forward failed to do that, he earned himself an extended stay in Super League as Wakefield boss Willie Poching took him to Belle Vue where he has become one of the most consistent forwards in the competition.

Warrington are still on the lookout for immediate recruits following the loss of Josh McGuire, too.