Super League Predictions: Hull FC to stun Catalans, Leeds to pile pressure on Warrington and Leigh to continue magical rugby league journey

ANOTHER round of Super League will dawn on us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos kick things off under the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday night before Leigh Leopards and Hull KR do the same on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers travel to St Helens, Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity take on Salford Red Devils at the Leigh Sports Village.

The only game on Saturday sees Hull FC host Catalans Dragons – a fixture that will be broadcast live on the Our League app.

But, how will the games go?

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Genuinely difficult to call. Warrington have slipped in recent weeks, losing to both Wigan and Castleford whilst Leeds have been woeful one minute and incredible the next. A 54-0 win over Huddersfield handed the Rhinos only their seventh win of the 2023 campaign but they were utterly mesmerising whilst Warrington were downbeat against the Tigers the week before. The Wolves will also be without the banned James Harrison as George Williams sits out with a hamstring injury. Josh Drinkwater does return though. Leeds will have Nene MacDonald and Tom Holroyd back in the squad, but Justin Sangare misses out due to a foot problem. Leeds could crack their away problems here and pile the pressure on Warrington.

Leeds by 6

Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR

This should be a cracker in front of the Sky cameras on Friday with Leigh sitting in fourth and Hull KR seventh but just two points separate the two sides. The Leopards went down to Catalans last weekend whilst Rovers overcame Wakefield with relative ease. The Robins will be boosted by the return of winger Ryan Hall, though on-loan star Fouad Yaha escaped a ban at the weekend which gives head coach Willie Peters a selection headache. Leigh will still be without the banned Kai O’Donnell but Zak Hardaker returns from his one-match suspension. Home advantage will prove crucial here.

Leigh by 2

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers

Both sides come into this one following differing fortunes last weekend with St Helens going down to Hull FC and Castleford overcoming Warrington. Curtis Sironen will be out for Saints following a muscle tweak, whilst there will be a late fitness check on Morgan Knowles. Mark Percival, however, should be ready to go. Castleford will be without the injured Nathan Massey after he suffered a knee issue against Warrington, but the likes of Bureta Faraimo, Albert Vete and Mahe Fonua will be itching for recalls after missing the past few weeks. Riley Dean is also in line to make his Castleford debut. The Tigers could well be up against a St Helens backlash here.

St Helens by 16

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants

It’s third versus tenth as Wigan host Huddersfield at the DW Stadium hoping to build on their brilliant win over Salford last weekend. The Giants, meanwhile, suffered their tenth loss of 2023 with a 54-0 thrashing by Leeds – a result that was the lowest point of the season so far for head coach Ian Watson. The Warriors have no fresh injuries to contend with but it will be interesting to see if boss Matt Peet changes things up after such a good result last weekend. Watson could bring back Jake Connor, Esan Marsters and Harvey Livett after the trio impressed for the reserves against Leeds. Wigan look well placed to inflict another defeat on Huddersfield.

Wigan by 12

Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils

Wakefield were brought back down to earth with a bump against Hull KR last weekend following their first win of the year against Leeds the week before. Salford, too, will have been licking their wounds this week after a home defeat to Wigan. Both David Fifita and Will Dagger will be available for Trinity after being charged by the Disciplinary Match Review, whilst Max Jowitt passed his HIA during the loss to Rovers. Romain Franco is out, however, with Tom Lineham and Reece Lyne returning. The Red Devils were without Brodie Croft for the loss to Wigan, and the Australian will still be out for this fixture on Friday night – as will fullback Ryan Brierley. However, Salford boss Paul Rowley won’t have been happy with his side’s defeat to the Warriors and will be keen to punish Trinity.

Salford by 12

Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons

The last game of the weekend will see Hull FC take on Catalans, live on Our League, in what promises to be a brilliant spectacle. Both teams are riding high after victories over St Helens and Leigh respectively – though the Black and Whites still have some way to go before they reach their heights of first-placed Catalans. Only two players were charged by the Match Review Panel from both sides, Jordan Lane (Hull) and Romain Navarrete (Catalans), and both will be available to play this weekend. Jake Trueman and Jake Clifford have been superb in recent weeks and they could well shock the Dragons here.

Hull by 4