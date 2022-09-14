Wakefield Trinity secure key player on long-term contract

Wakefield Trinity have agreed a three-year contract with Australian prop forward Jai Whitbread.

The 24-year-old was one of the club’s top performers in 2022, making 23 appearances in his first season at the club having switched from Leigh Centurions.

Trinity, who are currently without a head coach following the departure of Willie Poching, have rewarded Whitbread with a long-term deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“There were loads of good moments last year that I want to experience again in the coming seasons and I’m really looking forward to that,” said Whitbread, who made 30 NRL appearances with Gold Coast Titans before moving to Super League.

“Personally, I want to just play my best football for the club and see where that takes me.

“Collectively, you want silverware. I really want to strive to build something and work towards getting some silverware.”