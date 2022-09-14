Leeds Rhinos unsuccessful in latest Rhyse Martin appeal

Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin will miss Friday’s Super League play-off semi-final after failing in his appeal against suspension.

Martin was initially banned for one match for a high tackle in his side’s win over Castleford Tigers in the final round of the regular season.

The Rhinos contested the ban, which ruled him out of their play-off eliminator at Catalans Dragons last week, but a tribunal deemed their appeal to be “frivolous” and added an extra game on as a result.

This week a further appeal was made to overturn that decision and make Martin available for Leeds’ semi-final trip to Wigan Warriors.

But another tribunal have upheld their original decision and the goal-kicking Papua New Guinean international will only be available again this season if Leeds reach the Grand Final.