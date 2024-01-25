Wakefield Trinity sell out new stand for Wigan Warriors friendly and Matty Ashurst testimonial

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have sold out their new Neil Fox Stand ahead of their friendly with the Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

The clash at Belle Vue will also be Matty Ashurst’s testimonial clash following a stellar career in the top flight, but the Neil Fox Stand will be ready and open for the first time for a fixture tomorrow.

It’s been a long time coming for Trinity, who dropped out of the Super League at the end of the 2023 season for the first time since 1998 after a dismal season, but it certainly looks the part.

A big crowd is expected for Ashurst’s testimonial with the 34-year-old registering 200 appearances for Wakefield since joining the club ahead of the 2015 Super League season.

The back-rower began his career at St Helens, debuting in 2009 and registering 60 appearances during a three-year spell before moving on to Salford where he remained for another three years.

However, it was Ashurst’s move to Wakefield in 2015 that saw the 34-year-old pin down a permanent home as the back-rower made his name for himself as one of the most workmanlike forwards in the game.

