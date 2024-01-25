Tom Burgess holds talks over stunning Warrington Wolves move

TOM BURGESS has held talks over a stunning move to Warrington Wolves.

Tom is, of course, brothers with new Warrington boss Sam Burgess who has just joined the Cheshire club after a spell as assistant coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Now Tom has revealed that Sam has been “in his ear” over a move for 2025.

“I’d love to stay at Souths,” Burgess told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I’d love to keep the dream alive, so that’s my first priority. I’ve been fortunate to stay at Souths so long, and all I want to do is keep playing consistently well for Souths while I’m here.

“I know fairytales don’t always happen, and it’s a business at the end of the day. If we can’t come to an agreement, I know I’ll have to look elsewhere. I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer the game. “I have a young family, so the preference is to stay in Australia, but my partner and I are open to the idea of going to the Super League and going to England or France. “Even if I played in the NRL next year, I’d still look at the Super League after that. Sam has been in my ear and told me Warrington is an option. The fact he’s my brother is a drawcard, but it also doesn’t mean it’s set in stone.” Tom played 45 games for the Bradford Bulls between 2011 and 2012 before moving to South Sydney Rabbitohs where he has spent his entire NRL career so far. The hulking England international has registered 225 appearances for the Rabbitohs in over ten years.

