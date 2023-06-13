Wakefield Trinity trialist Romain Franco wants Super League stay following impressive debut against Leeds Rhinos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY shocked the rugby league fraternity on Sunday afternoon, beating the Leeds Rhinos in a 24-14 triumph.

At the heart of that victory was Trinity’s new signings, including French trialist Romain Franco, who will be best known to Super League fans for his stay at the Catalans Dragons.

After debuting for the Dragons in 2021, Franco went on to register just seven appearances in two seasons, prompting his exit from the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

And after spells in Catalans’ reserves team, the outside back earned a month’s trial with lowly Wakefield as Franco made his debut in the win over Leeds.

It was an accomplished performance from the winger as he crossed for one try and looked a threat throughout in the boiling heat.

And it’s fair to say that Franco could not hide his joy at such a big win.

“I couldn’t dream of a better beginning for my time at Wakefield, with a try and victory. I was impressed by the fans during the game and how they got behind us,” Franco told League Express.

“It’s been so easy to settle in over here, I have been very well received by the staff and all the players, the atmosphere is really nice here. It’s been ideal to integrate.”

Though the 25-year-old is only on a month’s trial, he wants to earn a contract with Trinity and help them stay in Super League, with some kind words being expressed for his new head coach Mark Applegarth.

“The challenge is a big one, but I want to stay. I hope to continue being picked for games as I want to help the club win other games to maintain their Super League status.

“I haven’t been here for a very long time, but I really like the way Mark communicates with the players.

“He is quite close to the players and I like it. We can easily discuss any problem or query with him so it has been a great start.”