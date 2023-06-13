WATCH: The incident which floored Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and produced three-match ban for Catalans Dragons’ Mitchell Pearce

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel had a busy Monday to contend with following the weekend’s Super League fixtures.

11 players were charged overall, with four of those banned including Catalans Dragons star halfback Mitchell Pearce who was slapped with a Grade D Strikes charge in his side’s comprehensive 38-4 win over Hull KR on Saturday evening.

There were a number of flashpoints during that fixture with both Julian Bousquet and Mickael Goudemand seeing yellow, but neither of those were banned by the Match Review Panel.

Pearce, however, has been handed a three-match ban as well as a fine whilst Matt Whitley has also incurred a one-match ban.

The minutes from the Panel state that Pearce: “Law 15.1 (a) Strikes – with hand, arm or shoulder – reckless. Grade D.”

With that fixture not being broadcast on Sky Sports or any live channel due to the lack of a French broadcasting deal, footage for the incident comes KR TV.

Here is the three-game ban incident involving Pearce and Lewis: