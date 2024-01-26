Wakefield Trinity-Wigan Warriors clash abandoned after an hour due to floodlight failure

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S clash with Wigan Warriors has been abandoned after an hour due to floodlight failure.

Trinity were leading 22-12 as the floodlights continued to fail, but referee Chris Kendall decided enough was enough after the sixth time of it happening.

Wigan began the brighter of the two sides as Wakefield conceded a number of penalties and six against early on. And it was Jacob Douglas that broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, taking a wonderful Sam Walters pass to cross in the corner. Ryan Hampshire converted from out wide for a 6-0 lead.

Both sides were conceding penalties at an alarming rate and it was Trinity that took advantage of one given by Chris Kendall to strike back around the midway point in the first-half. A trademark Renouf Atoni run ended with the hulking forward forcing his way over next to the posts. Max Jowitt converted to make it 6-6.

And it was the Championship side that struck again as the half-hour approached with a superb flowing move from left to right seeing Jermaine McGillvary streak over with a strong finish. Jowitt, however, couldn’t convert this time as Wakefield led 10-6.

Things went from bad to worse for the Warriors when Reagan Sumner was sent to the sinbin for a professional foul after Thomas Doyle backed up a break before McGillvary finished expertly once more in the corner for Trinity’s third try just before half-time. This time Jowitt was on target with a superb conversion as Wakefield led 16-6 at the interval.

It was a game that continued to be permeated by Trinity’s new floodlights failing but Wigan looked a different animal in the second-half with Hampshire chipping over for Jack Farrimond to strike for a lovely four-pointer. Hampshire converted from in front to reduce the deficit to six at 16-10.

With Sumner returning to the field after his ten minute breather, the Warriors were back up to their full compliment but that didn’t stop the home side from extending their lead on the hour. A brilliant pass from Josh Griffin fed McGillvary for a well-deserved hat-trick. Jowitt’s conversion was excellent as Trinity were now up 22-12 up before the floodlights ensured the game couldn’t be completed.

Wakefield Trinity

5 Lachlan Walmsley

2 Jermaine McGillvary

19 Jack Croft

4 Oliver Pratt

18 Romain Franco

6 Myles Lawford

1 Max Jowitt

8 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hoos

10 Renouf Atoni

11 Matty Ashurst

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes

14 Toby Boothroyd

15 Thomas Doyle

16 Caleb Uele

17 Mathieu Cozza

20 Harvey Smith

21 Noah Booth

22 Amir Sghaier

Tries: Atoni (20), McGillvary (27, 37, 59)

Goals: Jowitt 3/4

Wigan Warriors

31 Reagan Sumner

28 Jacob Douglas

26 Zach Eckersley

4 Jake Wardle

32 Nathan Lowe

23 Ryan Hampshire

30 Jack Farrimond

16 Luke Thompson

17 Kruise Leeming

15 Patrick Mago

24 Tiaki Chan

22 Sam Walters

13 Kaide Ellis

Substitutes

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

20 Harvie Hill

25 Sam Eseh

27 Tom Forber

33 Noah Hodkinson

34 Maddox Jeffery

35 George O’Loughlin

Tries: Douglas (8), Farrimond (45)

Goals: Hampshire 2/2

