Jonny Lomax signs new deal with St Helens after being appointed captain

JONNY LOMAX has signed a new two-year deal with St Helens after being appointed captain last night.

The England and Great Britain international is a graduate of the St.Helens’ youth system having first joined the club at the age of 11.

After progressing and developing through the academy, he made his first-team debut in 2009 and has remained a one-club man.

Every single match of his 326 club career appearances has been for the Red V over the past 15 seasons, with season 16 coming this year, with a further two more now confirmed.

Lomax has been an integral part of St Helens’ winning five Super League trophies and four League Leaders’ Shields, he also played in the Saints’ four Grand Final victories in a row – winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the 2022 showpiece event.

The halfback has also won the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge trophies in 2021 and 2023 respectively, and has been named on three occasions in Super League’s annual Dream Team selection.

Speaking about the news, Jonny Lomax told saintsrlfc.com: “It’s a no-brainer for me, the Club means an awful lot to me and I’m proud to represent it. It was a dream come true because all I wanted to do was play for Saints when I was a kid, and I’ve achieved another dream in my career with the captaincy. Having that opportunity to be captain, potentially over the next three years, is something that I’m very proud of, and something that I hope to do justice as well.”

Lomax has been involved in Grand Finals, World Club Challenges, and Challenge Cup Finals, and he is hungry to be the man leading the side out on those large stages as St.Helens goes for more trophies.

Another aim of the England international is to continue building a strong environment for our next generation of Saints to develop and thrive in.

“I’d love to walk out the team on a special occasion, walking out the team at any time is special, but in the last few years in finals what James [Roby] has got to do over the last few years in finals must be a fantastic feeling. That’s what we want to do.

“We want to instil good habits, good processes, and a good culture into the Club. You want to help the next group [Academy graduates & players] grow, learn, and evolve moving forward. I suppose in some ways you become a bit of a teacher as well, that can be off and on the field. You want to have an everlasting effect on some of the people that hopefully will be here for a long time after I’m gone as well.”

