Wakefield Trinity winger Kyle Evans puts himself in Super League shop window following impressive World Cup display

FOR a rugby union player to take to rugby league as well as Wakefield Trinity winger Kyle Evans has done takes some doing.

The Welsh winger recently switched codes after a spell at the Doncaster Knights with Wakefield snapping him up for the remainder of the 2022 Super League season.

Despite age not being on Evans’ side – he is 32 – he took to rugby league like a duck to water with the winger excelling in both the reserves and the first-team when given the chance.

Though he was basically an unknown for the the 2022 season, Evans has lit up the Rugby League World Cup with his native side Wales.

The Welsh, of course, have come up against stronger sides in Tonga and the Cook Islands in recent weeks, but, with head coach John Kear ringing the changes for last night’s clash against the Kukis, Evans came in to make his international rugby league debut.

In doing so, the 32-year-old went up against the likes of Cronulla Sharks wrecking ball Siosifa Talakai as well as Sydney Roosters flyer Daniel Tupou and it’s fair to say that he did not look out of place on the international stage.

On more than one occasion, Evans took Talakai to the cleaners, throwing his body on the line to stop a much bigger athlete and forcing the Cronulla man to lose the ball.

To put Evans into the shop window even further, the flyer scored a brilliant breakaway try following one of his massive tackles on Talakai.

But, with Wakefield currently enjoying a plethora of outside backs in the shape of Tom Lineham, Lewis Murphy, Jorge Taufua and Lee Kershaw it is perhaps unlikely that Trinity will extend Evans’ deal.

That, therefore, opens up the door for other Super League and Championship sides to swoop – and what a bargain they would be getting.