Two clubs interested in signing former Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Rangi Chase

RANGI Chase will not be a Rochdale Hornets player in 2023 – that much is true.

But where the livewire halfback’s future lies has been uncertain in recent weeks with Chase, naturally, coming towards the back end of his career.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a number of years down in the third tier of rugby league after making a name for himself in the late 2000s and early 2010s for the Castleford Tigers.

However, following his exit from Rochdale, League Express understands that Workington Town and Hunslet RLFC have made enquiries about potentially signing the former England maverick.

Chase won the Super League Man of Steel award back in 2011 whilst playing with the Castleford Tigers after he helped the club to the Challenge Cup semi-finals but left ahead of the 2014 season to join the newly rebranded Salford Red Devils.

Under the tutelage of Palestinian billionaire racehorse owner Dr Marwan Koukash, Chase was signed to be at the forefront of the club’s rejuvenation in Super League.

Following just two years at the AJ Bell Stadium, Chase had spells at the Leigh Centurions as well as former side Castleford and then Widnes Vikings but was hit with a drugs’ ban and sat out the game for two years.

The halfback then returned to play at Doncaster before spells at West Wales Raiders and then Rochdale where he certainly made a home for himself.

Rochdale themselves will be cutting the playing budget for 2023 given outside stresses regarding the stadium and a drop in attendances, but the club are still determined to finish near the top end of the League One table.

Under new head coach Gary Thornton, the Hornets have the right man at the helm to help them charge towards the Championship.