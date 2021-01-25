Wales Rugby League to benefit from Welsh Government pandemic funding package

Wales Rugby League are one of seven sports in Wales who have been offered a share of the Welsh Government’s £17.7 million funding package to help spectator sports that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rugby League has been offered £200,000 to assist Betfred League 1 sides North Wales Crusaders and West Wales Raiders, plus the Welsh domestic clubs and the Welsh international sides who have lost gate receipts in 2020 due to the lack of matches. The funding will be based on income generated from gate receipts in 2019.

The revenue funding package will be allocated to Wales Rugby League directly from the Welsh Government.

Wales Rugby League CEO, Gareth Kear is delighted that the Welsh Government has chosen to help Rugby League this way. He said: “This is very welcome news as we build towards the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

“I am happy that our lobbying, together with Sport Wales, has been recognised by Government. The loss of fans has had a negative effect on revenue which is the lifeblood of clubs in our communities.

“Whilst I have been very impressed by how resilient our clubs have been during this pandemic, this fund is a huge boost for our professional and community clubs.”

The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas said: “While restrictions on supporters at events have been vital in stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives, there can be no doubt that they have created real hardships for many sports clubs, many of whom receive a significant proportion of their income through spectator attendance.

“Sport is an important sector of our economy and has a positive impact on our mental and physical wellbeing. Sporting events provide important shared experiences, have often been a welcome distraction during the pandemic and will be a vital player in our recovery and healing after the crisis.

“I know this money will provide some stability to those sports worst affected by the loss of revenue during the pandemic, helping to bridge the financial gap until spectators are able to return safely.”