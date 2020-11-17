Walker departs Leigh

Leigh Centurions have confirmed Adam Walker has terminated his contract with the club.

The Scotland international was a free agent after leaving Salford earlier this year.

He had become Leigh’s first signing of the off-season earlier this year, having played in last year’s Grand Final for the Red Devils.

In a short statement, Leigh said: “The club will seek to replace Adam’s position in the squad as soon as possible.”

Walker has previously played for Huddersfield, Hull KR, St Helens, Wakefield and Salford.