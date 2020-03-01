Wane to announce provisional England group

Shaun Wane will name his first provisional England squad this week.

The new England head coach will name an extended list of players who will get together for the first time on March 23rd, although he is reportedly anxious not to call the gathering of players a potential England squad.

Wane has apparently opted to name just one group as opposed to the previous regime, which saw a Performance Squad and a Knights Squad outlined in two different groups.

Officials close to the England setup say the decision has been made as Wane is keen to stress that everyone named has a chance of earning a place in this year’s squad for the Ashes.

Wane, who will appear on the season premier of Rugby League Back Chat this week, has already claimed that anything other than World Cup glory would be a disaster with him in charge.

“The fact is we can’t celebrate getting to a World Cup final,” he told last week’s ‘Inside Super League’ show.

“If I don’t get to a World Cup final and win, it’s a disaster.

“We didn’t win that World Cup final and we keep hearing celebrations about getting there.

“We haven’t beaten Australia for a long time and I’m embarrassed by that. And if we don’t beat them, it’s on me.”