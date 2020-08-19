Wane urges rugby league to be ‘smarter’ and admits he’s fearful of more postponements impacting England plans

Shaun Wane has admitted that he is concerned any more postponements or chaos to the domestic season due to Covid-19 could have a huge impact on his plans to help England win the World Cup: and has called on the game to be ‘obsessed’ with ensuring it does everything right in regards to the virus.

With games postponed last weekend due to a number of Hull players testing positive, there is a growing feeling that the domestic season is already hanging by a thread, with minimal room for rescheduling between now and the projected end date of late-November.

And Wane, who has already lost the chance to take charge of an Ashes series later this year, conceded: “There’s no dressing it up. I’m fearful of more postponements because I want to give us the best chance of winning the World Cup.

“We need to make sure that we’re the shining light of all sports, and we behave the best. I know the majority of players in Super League will all be trying, we just need to try harder.”