Wane would consider Radley for England selection

England coach Shaun Wane has opened the door for Victor Radley to throw his hat in the ring for England selection but asserted that winning the World Cup with a team of English-born players is his dream.

The loose forward has been one of the NRL’s top performers so far this season, putting in superb performances for NRL champions Sydney Roosters.

He qualifies for England through his father, who was born in Sheffield.

Wane says he will not chase Radley, but would consider him for selection if he reached out.

Wane told Betfred’s The Last Tackle Podcast: “If he can prove to me he’s English and wants to play for England and gets in touch, then I’ll have a look at it.

“But I’m all for out-and-out Englishmen, I’m very patriotic and very proud. I’m happy with the squad I’ve got at the minute.

“We’ve got some great talent in this country and imagine how proud we’d all be to win something major like the World Cup and have done it with all purely English-born players. That would be my dream.”