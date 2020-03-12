Warrington fined for shot clock breach

Warrington Wolves have been fined £5000, half of it suspended, for breaching Shot Clock rules.

In a first since the shot clock was introduced to Super League, Warrington were found guilty of allowing a player back onto the field at the wrong time in their defeat to Wakefield.

Toby King received treatment for an injury after the shot clock had started.

As a result, he was taken from the field and should not have been permitted back on until Warrington were in possession, however, he returned with Wakefield still on the ball.

The Wolves have accepted fault and the punishment.