Warrington hit by Inglis injury setback

WARRINGTON could be without Greg Inglis for two months after the legendary Australian tore a hamstring.

The 34-year-old former Kangaroos, Queensland, Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs back picked up the injury during the recent 26-20 Super League defeat by Huddersfield.

It was only a third Warrington appearance for Inglis, who before arriving in the UK on a one-year contract, hadn’t played competitively since South Sydney’s 34-18 win over St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL in March 2019.

“It’s unfortunate as he was starting to find some good footy,” said Warrington coach Steve Price, whose side visit Salford on Thursday and have a Challenge Cup semi-final against Castleford at Leigh on Saturday week.

“This game is a rollercoaster – some really good highs and some big lows.

“Greg understands what it takes and we’ll get round him, support him. It won’t be too far until he’s back playing.”

Having missed the first five games of the season as he worked on his fitness, Inglis scored on his debut in the 50-26 win over Hull KR.

