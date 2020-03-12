Warrington score seven tries to defeat Hull FC

Warrington earned their first Super League away win since June after a convincing 4-38 victory over Hull FC

Hull made a handling error within the opening seconds, causing enormous pressure on their line early on, allowing Blake Austin to show his creativity by jinking his way over the line within five minutes.

Following a scrappy half-hour between the two sides, Warrington were able to further extend their advantage in the form of Tom Lineham, who slid over the line, with Stefan Ratchford adding both conversions.

HT: Hull FC 0-12 Warrington Wolves

Hull, who lost Mahe Fonua early on to an injury later confirmed as a broken rib, suffered substantial punishment in the second-half, with Warrington running in for a total of five more tries. Gareth Widdop crossed for two impressive efforts, Austin scored his second, Ben Murdoch-Masila charged his way over the line, and Anthony Gelling contributed a four-pointer on his return. Ratchford, denied a score by the video referee, took his conversion tally for the night to five.

However, Hull prevented their first nilling since 2017’s Magic Weekend with just mere seconds remaining, with Kieran Buchanan scoring out wide on the night’s concluding play.

FT: Hull FC 4-38 Warrington Wolves

Hull FC: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Buchanan, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Lane, Bowden; Subs: Brown, Fash, Johnstone, Matongo

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Charnley, Gelling, King, Lineham, Austin, Widdop, Hill, Walker, Cooper, Currie, Murdoch-Masila, J. Clark; Subs: D. Clark, Philbin, Mamo, Akauola

A full report of this fixture including images will be available in Monday’s edition of League Express