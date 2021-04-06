Warrington set to confirm Daryl Powell as coach from 2022 onwards

CASTLEFORD coach Daryl Powell is to take charge of Warrington next season, according to reports.

The development comes three weeks after the 55-year-old confirmed he will leave Castleford at the end of the current season.

A month before that, Warrington revealed Steve Price will return to Australia at the end of the year.

Powell’s Castleford beat Price’s Warrington 21-12 in the final match of the opening round of Super League last month.

Former Keighley, Leeds and Featherstone coach Powell replaced Ian Millward at Castleford midway through the 2013 season.

He led them to the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and Grand Final in 2017. On both occasions, they were beaten by Leeds.

Former St George Illawarra coach Price, 43, became Warrington coach in succession to Tony Smith ahead of the 2018 campaign, when his side made both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final, losing to Catalans and Wigan respectively.

The following year, Warrington were back at Wembley and this time lifted the trophy by beating St Helens.

Warrington have reached four Grand Finals, but haven’t won the title since 1955.

