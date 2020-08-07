Warrington to host Super League round 10

Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium will host Super League fixtures later this month.

The ground has been selected to host the Round 10 fixtures which take place on the weekend of August 28/29.

Leeds’ Emerald Headingley and Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium will be used for the opening four rounds of action.

All five games will be shown on Sky Sports.

Saturday, 28 August

4:15pm – Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

6.30pm – Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Sunday, 29 August

1pm – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

3.15pm – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

6.30pm – Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens