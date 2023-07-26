Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell on potential stunning return for Thomas Mikaele

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell has given his verdict on a potentially stunning return for prop forward Thomas Mikaele.

Mikaele was part of the Warrington pack that destroyed fellow Super League teams earlier in the season, but left the Cheshire club in late April for family reasons to join the Gold Coast Titans.

However, in recent weeks, the barnstorming prop has been linked with a return to Warrington, though Powell has ‘no idea’ where a potential deal is at.

“I don’t really know, it’s something I have been talking about behind the scenes for a few months. I don’t know where it’s at, it would be pretty good though wouldn’t it?” Powell said.

“But I don’t know, I can’t give any real info on that. We know Tom, he is a quality player and he knows us so it would be a perfect fit. But whether it will happen, I can’t give any information on that.”

On further recruitment before the August 4 deadline, Powell is ‘unsure’ whether Warrington will complete any other deals.

“I wouldn’t have a clue, I don’t think you can be confident at the moment with what is happening in the comp at the moment.

“We are always looking and have bene looking since we lost those boys (Mikaele and Josh McGuire) back to Australia.”

The Wolves have already signed Newcastle Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon for 2024 and beyond.