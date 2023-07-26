Friday Night Super League Team News: Debutants for Castleford and St Helens and injury blow for Hull KR

THERE will be two Super League games on Friday night with St Helens hosting Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports.

The remaining fixture sees Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR take on Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.

Here is the team news for both fixtures:

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Skipper James Roby is back for St Helens, with new signing Moses Mbye set to make his debut. There is still no Curtis Sironen, whilst Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi are out for the season. LMS is also injured though Morgan Knowles is included.

⚪🔴 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪🔴 Paul Wellens and Matty Smith have named their Saints squads for this Friday's Double Header at the @twstadium! Full news 👇#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) July 26, 2023

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

The Rhinos welcome back James Donaldson after he recovered from concussion and having completed the return to play protocols. Donaldson could make his 100th appearance for the club since joining Leeds in 2019.

Luke Hooley is named in the 21-man squad after helping Batley Bulldogs reach Wembley last weekend in the 1895 Cup.

Rohan Smith has named his 21 man squad to face Saints this Fridayhttps://t.co/x9WDxtEU1o 🤝 @BoardrmUK

#YourFutureOurPassion pic.twitter.com/BaFM6Y0A29 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) July 26, 2023

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

There is no Ryan Hall for the Robins after he tore his calf in the win over Leeds. Jack Walker also returns after being cup tied.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

New signings Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster could debut the Tigers, as head coach Andy Last welcomes back FIVE stars: Greg Eden, Nathan Massey, Suaia Matagi and George Lawler. There is, however, no Gareth Widdop.