Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess linked with NRL move as chief executive Karl Fitpatrick says “no chance”

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess may well be linked with a move back to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says there is “no chance” that will happen.

With Burgess’ former side losing their opening three fixtures of the 2024 NRL season, the Rabbitohs now sit bottom of the ladder.

That has inevitably led to some people questioning Jason Demetriou’s future at Souths, and, with former Rabbitohs hero Burgess sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table with Warrington, there has undoubtedly been speculation about the NRL club bringing Burgess ‘back home’.

That being said, Fitzpatrick is in no mood to talk about such events, talking to the Daily Telegraph about Burgess’ two-year contract.

“There’s no chance of us releasing Sam early,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Sam’s a man of integrity and wouldn’t go back on his word. He’s got a two-year deal. He’s doing a great job and I can understand there might be some interest.

“The lads love him. He’s a players’ coach. He’s very calm and considerate. I think he’s got a very successful coaching career ahead of him.”

The Warrington job is Burgess’ first as a professional head coach, with the former England international taking charge of local rugby league side Orara Valley Axemen last year as well as being assistant at the Rabbitohs.

