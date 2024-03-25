Challenge Cup Team of the Week: St Helens, Wigan, Warrington, Castleford and Hull KR all feature

HERE’S the Total RL Team of the Week following the Challenge Cup sixth round.

1. Niall Evalds – Hull KR

Given a shot at fullback by Willie Peters the previous week, Niall Evalds was the man at number one in the demolition of Salford and excelled again.

2. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift crossed for four tries against his former side Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Once more excelling in the centres for Hull KR, Peta Hiku grabbed his fifth try in six games in the thrashing of Salford.

4. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

Kevin Naiqama was superb for Huddersfield on Saturday, scoring twice and cutting Hull FC apart.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

A superb evening for Matty Ashton against London as the winger notched a hat-trick.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Everything he touched against Sheffield turned to gold.

7. Matty Marsh – Sheffield Eagles

In a remarkable night for Sheffield, pushing Wigan all the way, Matty Marsh was excellent.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

A massive effort from Alex Walmsley in St Helens’ win at Leeds on Friday.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Tore Leeds to shreds down the middle on Friday.

10. Tevita Satae – Catalans Dragons

Halifax simply couldn’t live with the power of Satae yesterday afternoon.

11. Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants

What a buy Jack Murchie has been for Huddersfield.

12. James Bell – St Helens

Another game, another strong James Bell showing with the forward impressing against Leeds once more.

13. Jordy Crowther – Warrington Wolves

Another great game from Jordy Crowther for Warrington as the loose-forward also grabbed a try against London.

Substitutes

14. Paul McShane – Castleford Tigers

Was a welcome sight for Castleford as Paul McShane helped steady the ship against Batley.

15. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

A hat-trick for Tom Davies against Halifax, including one superb put down in the corner.

16. Manoa Wacokecoke – Featherstone Rovers

Scored two superb length-of-the-field tries in Featherstone’s narrow defeat to Leigh.

17. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers

Grabbed two tries for Castleford in their win over Batley on Saturday.

