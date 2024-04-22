Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess reacts to links with South Sydney Rabbitohs job

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has dismissed any talk of returning to the South Sydney Rabbitohs with Jason Demetriou becoming increasingly under fire at the Redfern club.

Demetriou’s Rabbitohs have endured a nightmare start to the 2024 NRL season and currently sit comfortably outside the play-off spots.

That has left the rumour mill to go into overdrive, with Burgess’ name consistently being thrown up as a potential replacement for Demetriou if the latter does indeed get the axe.

However, Burgess has no intention of leaving the Wolves as things stand, with the former England international confirming he will honour his two-year contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Prior to Warrington’s fixture against the Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon, Burgess responded to talk about a potential move back to Souths, saying: “Nothing in it whatsoever, I’ve got a two-year contract here and I will honour that.

“(Owner) Simon Moran and everyone at the club have been brilliant with me so I’m very happy. I’m loving my time here and I won’t be going back any time soon.”

That will be music to Warrington’s fans with a Challenge Cup semi-final on the horizon and a very comfortable place inside the top four of Super League.

