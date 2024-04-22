Huddersfield Giants hand long-term deal to ex-Wigan Warriors outside back Sam Halsall

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced Sam Halsall has signed a long-term deal with the club, keeping him a Giant until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Halsall joined the club from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 season, and made an instant impression when given his chance in the first team, scoring a double against Catalans Dragons in the win at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has started the 2024 season also in strong form, crossing for five tries so far in four appearances including doubles against Castleford and Hull FC.

Sam Halsall featured on ‘The Bench’ podcast, hosted by Jon Wilkin and Jenna Brooks for Sky Sports, where he discussed his new deal with the club among various other topics.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me, there was no doubt in my mind where I wanted to play, they put a lot of belief in me, Ian Watson has been really good to me so it was an easy call”, said Halsall.

“It was a challenging move first of all, but the proposal came from Huddersfield and it was a chance for me to gain more playing time and I’ve never looked back.

“The injury halted my progress slightly, I came in for four games, performed pretty well and then had a slight injury which meant I missed the Catalans game, but I’m working hard to get back in”, listen to more on the podcast.

Ian Watson also discussed securing top performer Halsall to a new three-year deal.

“Along with Harry Rushton, Sam is another exciting contract extension for the club, he’s a young British player who we’ve wanted to retain and he’s added quality to this team since he’s joined”, said Watson.

“His professionalism and character has been first class, he’s very driven and wants to achieve great things at this club, his commitment is there for all to see, he’s progressed hugely since joining and has moulded into a genuine Super League player, as shown by his recent form.

“Everyone loves having him around the club and we’re made up that he’s here for another three years, he adds quality to our backline and is always reliable and dependable when we call upon him.”

