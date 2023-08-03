Warrington Wolves chairman admits Super League club made wrong decision to appoint Daryl Powell

WARRINGTON WOLVES chairman Stuart Middleton has admitted that the Super League club has made the wrong decision to appoint Daryl Powell as head coach ahead of the 2022 season.

Powell left the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday night following a 42-6 drubbing at the hands of bottom side Wakefield Trinity.

That defeat was Warrington’s eighth in the last nine games, despite the Wolves starting the season with eight wins from eight.

Middleton recently went on BBC Radio Merseyside where he was asked whether the appointment of Powell was the wrong decision to make in the first place.

In response, Middleton stated: “Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But probably yes, I think we did.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves as well and what we got wrong. We had too many changes too quick and I think the way we treated people wasn’t quite right. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Middleton went further, stating that the club would have “to ask a few more questions” to get things right.

“I think we’ve learned that in future we’ve got to ask a few more questions and not just give somebody a free reign and let them do what they want.

“We have to challenge things if we think it’s not right. We didn’t get it right last year and we have to make sure we don’t go through that procedure again.”