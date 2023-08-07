Warrington Wolves close in on sacked Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long

WARRINGTON WOLVES are closing in on sacked Featherstone Rovers head coach Sean Long.

Long, who had taken Rovers to the top of the Championship with ease in 2023, was given his marching orders by the West Yorkshire club yesterday following a 25-22 loss to the Halifax Panthers on Sunday evening.

With Warrington expected to announce the appointment of Sam Burgess as head coach, Long is expected to join the former England international as assistant coach at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

It would bring down a short but successful reign as number one at Rovers, with Featherstone currently sitting eight points clear of second placed Toulouse Olympique in the Championship table.

Warrington, meanwhile, have been determined to replace Daryl Powell following his own sacking a fortnight ago.

The Wolves, at first, turned to former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook with a deal all but agreed before Holbrook decided to stay in Australia due to family reasons.

That prompted the Cheshire club to look elsewhere with Burgess quickly becoming the number one target, despite the Bradfordian have little head coaching experience.

Burgess did, of course, take local Australian side Orara Valley Axemen to a final last season, but has been assistant coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the past year.