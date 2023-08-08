Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan’s shock coaching move confirmed

FORMER Hull KR boss Justin Morgan has made a shock coaching move away from the New Zealand Warriors.

Morgan’s stock has risen considerably in recent seasons in the NRL and he was linked with a move back to Super League with the Castleford Tigers earlier this year, as per League Express.

Now, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Morgan will link up with the North Queensland Cowboys from 2024 and beyond after landing a three-year deal to work alongside Todd Payten.

The Cowboys will of course be losing assistant Dean Young to the St George Illawarra Dragons where he will link up with Shane Flanagan in a much-changed coaching line-up.

Meanwhile, Morgan has been a key figure within the Warriors set-up that has helped the New Zealand club to a current top four place in the NRL.