Warrington Wolves hooker Daryl Clark signs for Super League rivals on a three-year deal

WARRINGTON WOLVES hooker Daryl Clark will be playing for a new Super League side in 2024 after agreeing a deal with a rival club.

The 30-year-old is one of Super League’s greatest number nines and he will take on a new challenge with St Helens until the end of the 2026 season.

With the impending retirement of club captain and modern-day icon of the Saints, James Roby, at the end of the year, Saints have acted fast in order to secure the former Man of Steel Clark.

Speaking about joining St Helens in 2024, Daryl Clark told saintsrlfc.com: “I’m very excited! I’ve been at Warrington for a long time so I’m looking forward to a new challenge and a fresh start.

“The club doesn’t need much selling, it sells itself. I’ve had some big contests with Saints over the years and I know how iconic the club is. It’s a team littered with quality players and some I’ve known through years at England camps.”

Clark is fully aware of the challenge he is undertaking by making the move to the Totally Wicked Stadium and following in the footsteps of one of the greatest Saints players ever.

“James (Roby) has been at Saints for a long time and what he has achieved at the club has been massive so it’s going to be big shoes to fill, but I believe if I’m playing my best and most consistent rugby I can add value to the team.

“I’ve watched a lot of Cunningham and Roby over the years, I know what they have achieved at the club and the heights that they’ve hit. I truly believe if I can get to my best rugby I can add plenty of value and do the shirt justice. It’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.”

Clark has pointed to the devastating ability of the St Helens pack and the excitement of playing behind the likes of Alex Walmsley.

“I’ve had good games and spells but for me, it’s about being on a consistent level and being able to do those sort of performances week in and week out. Being with Saints and with the players there I believe that will let me be at my best consistently – that is something I’m looking forward to.

“What helps my game is the obviously the middles, the pack, if I can get quick running off quick rucks and there’s not many better at that than Big Al (Walmsley), playing behind him and the likes of Matty Lees, Paasi (Agnastius) and Morgs (Knowles) is something I’m excited for. But you’ve got to look at Jonny (Lomax), Tommy (Makinson) and obviously Jack (Welsby) who is flying at the minute. The team’s covered in stars and quality players and I’m looking forward to fitting into that.”

Head coach Paul Wellens is delighted to be adding a player of Clark’s tremendous quality to his squad and told saintsrlfc.com: “Daryl is a player I have long admired and a player whom I’ve also got to work with during my time with England as well.

“Not only is he a great player but he is a great person too and I think he will really fit into what we are about as a group, and I’m sure he will add a lot to our team next year and moving forward. I can’t wait to start working with him.

“I think Daryl wanted a fresh challenge, something a bit different and when we were made aware he would potentially want to come and join us too, we had no hesitation in going to get the deal done. I think it suits both us the Club and Daryl himself and I know he will settle in really well with our playing group.”