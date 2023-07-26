Super League-linked Tyrone Peachey linked with surprising move

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Tyrone Peachey has been linked with a surprising transfer away from the Penrith Panthers.

In the past, Rugby League Live has linked Peachey with a move to Super League with Catalans Dragons at one point mentioned in the conversation.

However, now the Sydney Morning Herald is linking the former New South Wales Blues star with a move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs, who have lost Liam Knight to the Canterbury Bulldogs with Blake Taaffe set to join him, are in need of a utility player with Peachey fitting the bill perfectly.