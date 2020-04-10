Warrington Wolves launch ‘Donate a Ticket’ scheme for key workers

Warrington Wolves have launched a scheme to celebrate the role of all key workers, during the COVID-19 crisis, allowing fans to ‘Donate a Ticket’ for a Super League fixture.

All club supporters can log onto the club’s ticketing site and purchase a match ticket, for a league fixture, once the season resumes – with all tickets then donated to key workers who have played a pivotal role in fighting the virus in the local area.

The club have, in an extended gesture, offered to match every ticket donated to the scheme with a further ticket, with their attendance to the game also assisting in re-gaining lost revenue for the club during the crisis.

“This period has been extremely difficult for everyone; however, it has seen an increased sense of community spirit across the town,” said Karl Fitzpatrick, Warrington Wolves CEO.

“We thought it was only right that we said thank you to those going above and beyond within our local NHS, schools and supermarkets, and give everyone something positive to look forward to once the players are able to take to the field at the Halliwell Jones Stadium again.

“The support of the fans will not only give back to key workers, but will also help support the club in the period where games are not being played.”

Key workers will be able to apply for a ticket to the fixtures, with a number of tickets also to be donated to various channels and schools across the town.

The scheme has already had a positive impact, on social media, with Twitter user @Chrisutd68, a Warrington fan and key worker, posting the following touching message: “As a key worker myself, (this is a) great idea Wire and well done. I’ll buy one just to donate to another key worker.”