Warrington Wolves’ new Super League signing blind in one eye as he explains how accident happened

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ new signing Josh McGuire is actually eligible to play for the club’s Physical Disability side after he revealed how he is blind in one eye.

McGuire, who is a part of Daryl Powell’s rejuvenation at the Cheshire club following a disappointing 2022 Super League season, took part in a Physical Disability training session with the Wolves’ side as he gets involved in his new surroundings.

‘Moose’ as he is affectionately known, looked to be enjoying his time alongside the cream of the PD crop.

Top night last night welcoming @WarringtonRLFC’s Josh McGuire down to Physical Disability (PD) training! Moose is actually eligible to play PD with his visual impairment in his left eye but thankfully for our PD opponents, he might be too busy on first team duty this season 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9DVvZOz53x — Warrington Wolves Charitable Foundation (@WWRLFoundation) December 6, 2022

McGuire, at the recent Warrington fans’ forum, explained just how losing his sight in his left eye came about.

“Yeah it was a long time ago, it was 2011 I lost my left eye,” McGuire explained via the Official Warrington Wolves podcast. “He (Mitchell Dodds) took my eye out late in the game.

“I didn’t think it was too bad, at the start I got taken off the field and then I went home. I was actually out for a beer and then I felt this gel-like stuff coming down my face and I thought ‘well that’s not good’.

“They rushed me to the hospital where I was told my eye had collapsed. The poke detached my retina but the actual eyeball collapsed during some dancing on the drink.”