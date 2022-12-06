Ex-Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess wants head coaching role in rugby league ‘one day’

FORMER Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess has outlined his desire to become a head coach ‘one day’ following his move back to Redfern.

Burgess will be Jason Demetriou’s assistant coach for 2023 and beyond after returning to the club where he made his NRL name.

Before his role at the Rabbitohs was confirmed, the SAS Australia winner was also linked with a move to Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins, but he chose Souths.

And, since then, Burgess has been getting to grips with the players – many of whom he recognises from his time as a player.

“It’s totally different now on the other side of the fence really but I’m pretty intertwined with the players still, I’ve got great relationships with most of them,” Burgess told Fox Sports.

“The majority of the work since I got back has been with the younger players, fringe players.

“This week has probably been the best week back with experience back, we get to do a bit more quality work, so it’s been really good.

“I’m enjoying where I’m at now, I’m enjoying what I’m bringing here and helping out with the staff here.”

Burgess has also reiterated his desire to become a head coach, though he does not want to be rushed into a decision.

“There’s a lot of work in it so there’s no rush. I’d like to be a head coach one day but only when the time is right and the right place.”