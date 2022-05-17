Warrington Wolves star back in contention as squads named for St Helens clash

Gareth Widdop is in line to return for Warrington Wolves when they welcome St Helens in Super League on Thursday night.

The halfback has missed the past three matches with a glute injury but has been named by Daryl Powell in this week’s 21-man squad.

However, Josh Charnley and Danny Walker are both absent from the squad, alongside Josh Thewlis who suffered a knee injury in last week’s defeat at Catalans Dragons.

Ellis Robson returns to contention and there is also a place in the squad for young prop Luke Thomas, who could make his Warrington debut.

The Wolves remain without Jack Hughes (shoulder), James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee).

Kristian Woolf makes only one change to his Saints squad, with Daniel Hill replacing Jumah Sambou.

Regan Grace misses out again despite targeting this game for a comeback from his hamstring injury.

He remains on the sidelines along with Will Hopoate (hamstring), Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Jon Bennison (face).

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 27 Riley Dean, – Luke Thomas.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 29 Daniel Hill.