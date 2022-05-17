Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves fined for fan behaviour

Three Super League clubs have been fined for breaching RFL rules following incidents of fan misbehaviour this season.

Castleford Tigers have been most severely punished following three separate incidents at away fixtures – at Hull KR on 25 February for fighting, and Huddersfield Giants on 12 March and Leeds Rhinos on 26 March for letting off flares.

The club have been fined £5,000, of which £3,000 is suspended until the end of the 2024 season, while they have also agreed to spend an additional £2,000 on improving supporter behaviour.

Hull KR have been fined £2,000 – the activation of a suspended fine from last season – for the part of their fans in the incident in February’s Castleford game.

And Warrington Wolves have agreed to pay costs of £3,000 for the damage done by their supporters to the coaches of visiting Tigers fans after their fixture on 17 February.

Warrington have also received a £2,000 fine, suspended until the end of the 2023 season, for failing to adopt appropriate measures in controlling the behaviour of spectators.