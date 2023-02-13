Warrington Wolves star George Williams opens up on cancer scare

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams has opened up on his cancer scare that the Super League star went through back when he was a teenager.

Williams, then part of the Wigan Warriors set-up, was only 19 at the time.

And, on Channel 4’s Steph Packed Lunch, revealed just how difficult that time was for himself as well as all those associated with him at that time.

“I was only 19-years-old so it was obviously a massive shock for me, my friends and family at the time,” Williams said on Steph’s Packed Lunch program on Channel 4

“I’d just got into the first team, living my dream and becoming everything I wanted to be and then I got hit with the scare.

“It definitely did affect me mentally, it was a tough period and I’m just glad like Pete (Mata’utia) said that we’re through the other side.”

Williams used the Channel 4 platform to stress to viewers that they should get checked just to see that everything is as it should be.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t cancer but I had the operation and I’m happy to talk about it. Everyone should get checked out, young or old, and hopefully everything is all good.”

The current Warrington star also revealed that he was embarrassed at the time following the diagnosis.

“At first I was a little bit embarrassed, I thought it was something that was a little bit unheard of at 19-years-old.

“When I did open up I was quite emotional as well as embarrassed in telling them but the reaction was unbelievable.

“There was so much support and love and it made me feel at home straight away.”