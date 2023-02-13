St Helens-St George Illawarra Dragons clash draws in brilliant TV audience

ST HELENS’ Pre-Season Challenge clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons drew in a brilliant TV audience on Saturday.

Saints put in a great performance to run out 30-18 winners and it’s fair to say that the viewing audiences matched the enthusiasm surrounding the fixture.

The total audience on Fox Sports and Kayo stood at 178,000, with only three other games trumping those numbers, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

In fact, the newest NRL side, the Dolphins, brought in the greatest numbers as 260,000 watched Wayne Bennett’s men do battle with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Canberra Raiders’ clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs brought in 229,000 with the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans drawing in 184,000.

Independent commission chairman Peter V’landys couldn’t have bene happier with the numbers.

“The main criteria in having a 17th club was being in an area that would bring a new audience to rugby league,” V’landys said.

“It’s early days but the Dolphins’ numbers are a real positive for the game.”

Saints go up against the Penrith Panthers this weekend with the hope that the clash will draw in a massive audience.