Warrington Wolves star Josh McGuire given huge ban for ‘disability discrimination’ as Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone found not guilty

THE Operations Rules Tribunal has ruled on Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire and Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone.

Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire has been found guilty of using Unacceptable Language (disability discrimination) towards an opponent during his side’s recent pre-season game against Leigh Leopards at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

McGuire was dismissed during the match and referred to tribunal on a Grade F charge carrying a minimum six-match suspension. He is also fined £1,000 and required to undertake mandatory education. McGuire will face a seven match suspension.

Leigh’s Taealoaloa ‘Tom’ Amone, who was also referred to the independent tribunal on a Grade F charge of using Unacceptable Language, was found not guilty.

*The definition of ‘Unacceptable Language’ is stated on page 8 of the RFL’s Operational Rules 2023, associated grading guidelines are set out on page 332 and sentencing guidelines on page 336.

