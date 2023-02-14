‘Several’ clubs reportedly “have their eyes on signing” St Helens star Jack Welsby

ST HELENS star Jack Welsby has become one of the most talked-about stars in Super League since bursting onto the scene three years ago.

After a winning try in the 2020 Super League Grand Final, Welsby has quickly become one of England’s most exciting players.

Now, famous Australian journalist, The Mole, is claiming that several NRL clubs are keeping tabs on the Saints star whilst he is in Australia with the Merseyside club for the World Club Challenge.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports reported: “Several NRL clubs have their eyes on signing the 21-year-old, who was a standout in last weekend’s win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong.”

There has been a recent spate of young Super League stars making the move to the NRL in recent seasons with Dom Young, Will Pryce, Bailey Hodgson and Kai Pearce-Paul among that talent switching the northern hemisphere for the southern.

Welsby has already becoming a big hit with former Australia halfback Cooper Cronk, who said Saints’ win over St George: “I think he has that ability to predict where the ball is going to be. There was a line break through the middle where he knew the play was coming back this way and he hit the accelerator”.

“The guy has been unbelievable in Super League and had a really good World Cup.

“He has that rare ability as a fullback to create tries through his passing game but also bob up for the offloads as well. He is very impressive.”

Of course, Saints will be determined to keep hold of their brightest young talents and have been successful in doing so in recent years.