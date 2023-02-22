Warrington Wolves star ruled out for a month following Leeds Rhinos win

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Matty Nicholson has been ruled out for a month following last week’s 42-10 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos.

Nicholson dislocated his shoulder in an innocuous tackle and left the field as a result.

Now, the Cheshire club has disclosed that Nicholson will be out for around three to four weeks.