Warrington Wolves star ruled out for a month following Leeds Rhinos win

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Matty Nicholson has been ruled out for a month following last week’s 42-10 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos.
Nicholson dislocated his shoulder in an innocuous tackle and left the field as a result.
Now, the Cheshire club has disclosed that Nicholson will be out for around three to four weeks.
Update | Matty Nicholson's shoulder injury, picked up in R1, will keep our second-rower sidelined for 3-4 weeks
