Salford Red Devils captain Kallum Watkins etches three-year Super League deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS captain Kallum Watkins has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at Salford until 2025.

Watkins is a six-time Super League winner with Leeds Rhinos and his leadership qualities have really come to the fore over the last 12 months. It is clear he commands the respect of the dressing room and his appointment as Club captain earlier this year came as no surprise to anyone.

Despite being a natural centre, Watkins’ move to the back-row has been hugely beneficial to Paul Rowley’s side.

Reacting to his new deal, Watkins has said: “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to extend my time here at Salford Red Devils. “We have a great group here and I love the support from the fans. I want to help bring success to this club and create even more memories.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has also said: “It is great news that Kal is remaining at Salford. “He’s a wonderful example of what an elite athlete should be on and off the field.

“He epitomises everything our club is about, and honesty, hard work and selflessness are the foundations to everything he does. ”

Myself, the staff and all the playing group are delighted that we get the absolute pleasure of having our captain extend his contract.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has added: “Kallum is another very important commitment and signing for us as a Club, and I am delighted in securing our captain’s signature for the next two years.

“He is the ultimate professional and leads our club on and off the pitch. His positional versatility over the last few seasons has benefited him as a player and the Club.

“Kallum returning to the international scene in the World Cup was a credit to his determination and hard work – I am looking forward to seeing him in the Red Devils shirt for the next two years.”