Warrington Wolves swoop for Castleford Tigers target as Sam Burgess importance laid bare

WARRINGTON WOLVES have stolen a march on Super League rivals Castleford Tigers, swooping for one of their targets on a two-year deal from 2024.

That man is current Warrington loanee Jordy Crowther, with the forward being one of Warrington’s standout performers since his mid-season switch to the Wire from Wakefield Trinity.

The 26-year-old has made an immediate impact during his seven appearances for the club so far, averaging 100 metres and 30 tackles per game.

Speaking on the new deal, Jordan Crowther said: “I’m delighted to be staying.

“Since I arrived here I’ve probably had the most enjoyable time of my career. I feel like I’ve played my best rugby whilst I’ve been here. It’s been a fresh start and I’ve had to prove myself which has brought out the best in me.

“Sam [Burgess] is a massive name in the game – especially as a middle and a fellow Yorkshireman. I can’t wait to pick his brain and hopefully he can take me to that next step and improve my game further.”

Director of Rugby, Gary Chambers, added: “We’re delighted to have secured the services of Jordan at the Wolves.

“Jordan’s approach to the game means he has quickly become popular with both players and the fans.

“He brings with him the traits that we value most at the club – a good person who always gives his all. I have no doubt that Jordan will prove be a key member of our squad.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach for 2024 Sam Burgess said: “It’s great news to be able to keep Jordy at Warrington.

“He has a great mindset to effort areas and what a teammate should look like. I know the players love his presence and I’m sure I won’t be any different.”

