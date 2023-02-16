Warrington Wolves thrash Leeds Rhinos in giant Super League win as star suffers dislocated shoulder

WARRINGTON WOLVES underlined their credentials in 2023 with an emphatic 42-10 thrashing of Leeds Rhinos.

Warrington set the tone early on as they began the brighter of the two sides with Matt Dufty crossing in the fourth minute after a superb Ben Currie break. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Ratchford added a penalty moments later to make it 8-0 as the Wolves turned the screw with Daryl Clark jumping out of dummy-half to stretch Warrington’s lead further.

Skipper Ratchford added the extras with Warrington now leading 14-0.

Things got even worse for the visitors on 21 minutes when Josh Thewlis finished acrobatically in the corner after great work by Clark, but this time Ratchford couldn’t convert.

18-0 down became 24-0 on the half-hour mark as Danny Walker finished off his own little kick through with Ratchford adding the extras.

The only blot on Warrington’s copybook was a dislocated shoulder to Matty Nicholson, however, after being denied a minute earlier, Sam Kasiano was able to pluck a George Williams kick out of the air and make matters even worse for Leeds. Ratchford converted to make it 30-0 at the break.

With the second-half in full flow, the Rhinos seemingly had no answer until Derrell Olpherts finished superbly in the corner just before the hour. Rhyse Martin converted as the deficit was reduced to 24.

That just merely delayed the inevitable, though, with James Harrison charging onto a short ball to dot down under the posts. Ratchford was on target to make it 36-6.

Greg Minikin rubbed salt into the wounds on 66 minutes with a determined run to the line, though Justin Sangare capped off a great debut with his own effort with eight minutes to go.

Martin’s conversion went wide as Warrington led 42-10.

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

18 Tom Mikaele

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

12 Matty Nicholson

8 James Harrison

Substitutes

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

19 Joe Bullock

21 Greg Minikin

Tries: Dufty, Clark, Thewlis, Walker, Kasiano, Harrison, Minikin

Goals: Ratchford 7/8

Leeds Rhinos

1 Richie Myler

24 Luis Roberts

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

16 Derrell Olpherts

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Tom Holroyd

9 Kruise Leeming

15 Sam Lisone

20 Morgan Gannon

12 Rhyse Martin

10 Zane Tetevano

Substitutes

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

25 James Donaldson

Tries: Olpherts, Sangare

Goals: Martin 1/2

Referee: Liam Moore

Video referee: Jack Smith

Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 8-0, 14-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0; 30-6, 36-6, 42-6, 42-10