Warrington Wolves make decision on whether to appeal Josh McGuire’s seven-game ban

WARRINGTON WOLVES will not be appealing Josh McGuire’s seven-match ban.

That was confirmed by Sky Sports pundit Jenna Brooks live on TV tonight.

McGuire was handed a Grade F charge of Unacceptable Language and was found guilty at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Not only was McGuire, who only moved from the St George Illawarra Dragons in the off-season, handed a seven-match ban, he was also fined £1000.

Meanwhile, his opponent during the fiery Warrington-Leigh Leopards clash, Tom Amone, was found not guilty with reputation remaining intact.

Now, McGuire will not be able to debut in a first-team game for the Wolves until Easter.