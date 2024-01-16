WATCH: Full-team brawl breaks out in Challenge Cup First Round after dangerous tackle

THE most prestigious rugby league competition – the Challenge Cup – entered its First Round at the weekend.

There were some cracking games on show, not least the Clock Face Miners’ narrow 22-20 victory over Heworth ARLFC as well as Doncaster Toll Bar’s 22-20 triumph against Ashton Bears ARLFC.

The Sportsman covered the Royal Navy’s 28-22 win over the Royal Air Force on Saturday, whilst on Sunday, the streaming platform covered Orrell St James’ home tie against Haresfinch.

Orrell eventually ran out 20-4 winners, but the game wasn’t without its controversy as both sides were down to 12 men as half-time struck.

Haresfinch forward Danny Lynch was upended by Orrell’s Jake Davies in a dangerous tip tackle that saw the latter earn a yellow card.

But that tackle instigated a full-team brawl with Nathan Goodwin also seeing yellow for Haresfinch for his starting of the melee.

Commentator Kyle Amor was unimpressed with the tackle, professing: “My first thought is that it has to be a red. I think there’s certainly a card, it just depends what colour but my gut reaction was a red.”

Instead, Davies received a yellow, but it’s fair to say that the event warmed up the strong crowd.

😮 A brawl breaks out after a very nasty tackle!!@Six_Again | @TheChallengeCup

— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 14, 2024

