Sky Sports bring in three new commentators for the 2024 Super League season

SKY SPORTS have brought in three popular figures to join their commentary line-up for the 2024 Super League season.

Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson, both of whom were part of the revered Channel 4 commentary team in 2022 and 2023, will be joined by BBC favourite Dave Woods on Sky Sports from next season onwards.

The news was announced this morning by Sky Sports Rugby League on their X page, with the broadcasting giant determined to bring in new fans and continue its popularity with old ones.

Amor and Wilson, in particular, have rose in prominence in recent seasons so it is a major boost for Sky Sports that they have been able to lure the duo.

Four-time Super League Grand Final winner, Kyle Amor and broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson join the commentary line-up for the biggest ever season of Super League on Sky Sports and NOW 👀🏉 pic.twitter.com/GqMcSjjKUW — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 16, 2024

Of course, Sky Sports will no longer have Phil Clarke on the commentary team after he surprisingly left before Christmas to focus on his commitments outside of rugby league.

Meanwhile, Channel 4’s coverage of Super League is over after the BBC beat the terrestrial broadcaster to the rights for 2024 onwards.

This year for the first time, Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live which accounts to almost 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms.

The fixtures will include Magic Weekend fixtures, play-offs and all three Grand Finals: Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair.

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports, said: “This season represents a really exciting opportunity for both us and the League with the new rights deal, so it’s fantastic to be welcoming three new faces in Kyle, Dave and Mark.

“They will each bring quality, experience and an understanding of what the Rugby League community wants to know. We have every confidence that they will take our coverage to new levels as we bring fans every fixture across Sky platforms.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.